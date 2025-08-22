Support Suicide Awareness at Yakima’s 3rd Annual Suds Against Suicide
The 3rd annual Suds against suicide concert and fundraiser event is set to help spread awareness, raise money, and rock Yakima Avenue, and we have all the details below.
Why This Cause Hits Close to Home
Everyone has been affected by the devastation that suicide can bring. Directly or indirectly. If it wasn't a member of your own family or a friend, then odds are your friend has been faced with the sudden loss.
In October of 2022, my family received a one-two gut punch when my cousin's husband passed away unexpectedly at the age of 48. Ten days later, my cousin took her own life. Leaving behind their 2 adult children and one grandchild. They were married for 30 years, and even as I'm writing this, a tear is forming.
Need Help? You're Not Alone
Please remember, no matter how alone you may feel, you are not. Someone loves you, and you make this world a better place; you might just not realize it yet.
Dial 9-8-8 or visit 988LifeLine.org and please reach out before an action is taken that can't be undone.
3rd Annual Suds Against Suicide in Yakima
Spreading this message is part of the goal for the annual Suds Against Suicide concert and fundraiser, taking place at The Chainsaw Cat (509 W Yakima Ave in Yakima) on Saturday, September 13th, kicking off at noon.
Funds raised will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Live music from: Kadabra, The Doomed, Leo Moon, Garrett Zanol, The Bay City Steamrollers, and Michael Cabrera
Flash tattoos with Cyclops Tattoo, drinks including the Rando Lager (from Iron Horse Brewery), raffles up for grabs, and most importantly, friends and people who care for you!
Check out the flyer below.
When should you use the National Suicide & Crisis Hotline?
