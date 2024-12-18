Take Yakima To The Dark Side With This Christmas Music!

With about a week away from Christmas, I’m still not feeling the festive spirit.

The saddest part is, I do not know why.

I’ve talked to several people about it and have gotten many great ideas of what could be bugging me, but none of the answers feel right.

If you’re feeling the blues and not the reds and greens, I wrote an article that featured 30+ dogs getting festive to help cheer me up.

That did work for a bit, if you didn’t see it, you can check out the HOWL-idays pics here.

One idea that came from my friend Eugene (who has helped with my Timmy Tries articles) and that idea, might be the case, but man I hope it is not.

man holding a light saber by a Christmas tree Canva loading...

He suggested that maybe I’m just getting too old.

The festive light from the candle is about burnt out.

There really is no way to tell if that is true until next year, to see if I’m still in Grinch mode.



Giphy.com

Side note: There was a meme that said that the Grinch didn’t hate Christmas; he hated people, which makes sense since he lived with only his dog. (Hence why I tried the dog article).

I don’t think I hate Christmas or people, so maybe my attitude is getting older, as my friend suggested.



Giphy.com

In an attempt to cure that new possibility, I went back to what I loved in my childhood to see if that could help spark some Christmas joy.

In doing so, I found something that is truly awesome, and did put a smile on my face.

Back in 2019, I stumbled upon a Star Wars Yule Log that was of Darth Vader burning (spoilers for Return of the Jedi) to replace the traditional fireplace video that is popular this time of year.

Well, with me wanting to combat the grumpiness of the holidays, I focused on my love for Star Wars and came across Christmas music with a little Star Wars flair!

Kudos to Samuel Kim Music’s YouTube channel for posting this a couple of years ago with the words “MERRY SITHMAS!!”

Check the video out:

If I’m going to be getting older and grumpier, I might as well do it in a festive Sith-like fashion!

Are you not feeling it this year, either? Or do you have an idea of what might be up with me?

Tap the App and share your thoughts.

Get our free mobile app

12 Things That Are More Fun With Christmas Music When you are ready for Christmas music, just know that we have you covered and you're welcome to listen as much or as little as you like. Here are 12 things you can enjoy even more with your holiday favorites playing in the background. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews