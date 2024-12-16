Well, crap!

There goes one Christmas present that looks like I'll have to return, adding to my already annoyance with the Holiday season.

Stanley Travel Mugs are the focus of a product recall... JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

If you purchased a Stanley 'Switchback' or 'Trigger Action' travel mug, you might want to open your cup early and check to make sure it isn't one of the ones that are recalled.

REASON FOR THE CUP RECALL

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the threads on the lids can shrink and become damaged due to exposure to heat and extra pressure.

This makes the possibility that the lid can fall off during use, risking spilling and, more seriously, burning.

Stanley Cup Recall Details

All Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action mugs.

Stainless steel, double-walled, various colors (including white, black, green), various sizes (12oz, 16oz, and 20oz), complete with a polypropylene lid.

And yes, The Stanley logo is on the front and bottom of the mug.

to stanley travel mugs. GCSP.gov / Stanley

Product ID Numbers printed on the bottom of the mug:

Switchback:

12oz - 20-01437

16oz - 20-01436, 20-02211

Trigger Action:

12oz - 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825

16oz - 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957

20oz - 20-02034, 20-02746

Recall number: 25-063

bottom of a mug diagram GCSP.gov / Stanley

The mugs were sold nationwide (yes, including Washington, California, and Oregon) through several outlets and online.

If you did purchase one of these recalled Stanley cups, you are advised to stop using it and contact Stanley to get a free replacement lid (shipping included).

Reported Incidents and Injuries:

91 total reports of the defective lids, including burn injuries, with some requiring medical attention.

For more information on this recall, visit CPSC.gov.

