It's officially Sprint Boat Racing Weekend in Yakima. If you didn't know this, either you:

Haven't heard about State Fair Park Board of Directors' latest venture to bring in a new booming economy and fast-action entertainment!

You aren't into NASCAR or boat racing!

You don't have your ear to the streets like me!

Yakima Set to Be the ‘Talladega of Sprint Boats,’ Star Racer Says

Chair Dan Morrison, the brains and brawn behind bringing the American Sprint Boat Racing association thrills, says he aims to make the new sprint boat racing track behind the Yakima Sundome the new "Talladega Speedway" of Yakima.

Well, we're already the "Palm Springs of Washington", so why not add "The Talladega of Yakima" into the mix? I'm here for it!

Media Day at State Fair Park for Sprint Boat Racing Weekend 2025 Pictured: Left to Right: State Fair Park CEO Kathy Kramer, 'Wicked' sprint boat racer Dan Morrison and his racing navigator Sami Gustafson, and Bad Habit Racing 36 Team racer Scott Rapp and his racing navigator Jaelin Rapp.

How will State Fair Park and Dan Morrison's dreams come true for this new water track? Beginning this weekend, over twenty sprint boat racers and their navigators are "flooding" the zone with heart-pumping action.

Visit our previous article to get more info about the public's chance to meet some of the racers on Friday, August 15th at Valley Mall's Show & Shine, and get your tickets to watch the elimination races and the final round this Saturday and Sunday.

Read More: Yakima Gears Up for Splash-tacular Sprint Boat Racing!

(Sprint Boat) Flight of the Navigator

Jaelin Rapp, a racing navigator for Bad Habit (the boat I'm rooting for), says she's been racing alongside her dad, Scott Rapp, for the past three years. They let me hop inside their boat to get a feel for what it's like to be on the track.

I call this pose, "Whooo, slap me silly and call me Pearlene!! I'm on a SPRINT BOAT!"

Reesha Cosby on a sprint boat in Yakima at Media Day for Sprint Boat Racing Weekend

Jaelin says she wears pink and white gloves to give her dad the signal of which way to turn the boat on the water racetrack. She told me that sprint jet boat racing navigators only get 24 hours to memorize the track! This was so awesome to see up close and in person!

Bad Habit Racing 36 Sprint Jet Boat Racing Team Scott and Jaelin Rapp