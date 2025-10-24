We know that Washington is a hotbed of paranormal activity. UFOs (or UAPs as the government wants to call them now), Sasquatch, and numerous haunting locations (including 4 locations that the Ghost Adventures has visited and filmed). But how does Washington stack up against the rest of the country?

Which State In The U.S. Is The Spookiest?

Whether Casino.ca did some type of ritual, used an Ouija board, or just crammed data from Ghosts Of America reports and different social media posts, we don’t really know (okay, it was the 3rd one), but what we do know is where Washington sits on the spooky scale.

two shadows of people walking down a road. Jr Korpa via Unsplash loading...

Sadly, we’re not as high up as I would have hoped for. Granted, when they broke down the stats to a ratio of 1 sighting for every 10,000 people, and then figured out the average, we’re sitting above average.

The Scores and Spookiest States Of America

With a score of 57, we are much scarier (at least when it comes to the UN-alive folks) than people in Oregon (42), but not as scary as California (72) or Nevada (60). We can’t hold a spooky candle to folks in Texas (77), and after looking at the full breakdown, it is no wonder that the 1987 hit Ghostbusters was set in New York! The spookiest state in the country with a score of (81).

Have you seen a ghost? Have you lived somewhere that was haunted? If you have, we’d love to know about it. Tap the App and share your tale of terror.

