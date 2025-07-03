I’ve seen many uses for those giant Skeletons that are more commonly seen in October and November, but once winter comes, the skeleton fun kind of gets soggy.

If they survive the winter, you might see giant eggs and ears on them for Easter, but I’ve not seen them up past April, until now!

Independence Day Gets Spooky in Yakima

Olivia Wilde Wilson and her family entertained their neighborhood for years with their elaborate Halloween decorations. Putting up several of the 10-foot-tall statues for the fun of the spooky season.

two giant skeletons in front of a house for halloween. tsm/Timmy! loading...

It even got to the point that their neighbor got into the decoration battle and formed a friendly skeleton competition.

Sadly, Olivia’s family moved to a different neighborhood in Yakima, and lucky for her new neighborhood, the 4th of July festivities are getting a little boney for the firework and BBQ season!

Olivia sent me this video of her revamped, patriotic yard decorations.

What Holiday Can Yakima Expect The Skeleton To Celebrate Next?

Now the interesting part is, what will the skeleton be dressed like next? There aren’t many holidays between Independence Day and Halloween.

Maybe they could lie it on its back, with a wig and big belly, and position its legs up in the air to celebrate Labor Day? Or maybe a white wig and stand it behind a boat in celebration of Columbus Day?

READ MORE: POLL: How Soon Is Too Soon To Start Decorating For A Holiday?

Either way, thanks for helping bring some fun to the Yakima Valley.

costco seasonal holiday rack at a store with a giant skeleton bust tsm/Timmy! loading...

For all the people that may take offense or are annoyed by the decorations, please remember, no one is getting hurt, much worse things are happening in the world than a fun and festive front yard, and life is short, let’s celebrate and have fun while we can.

