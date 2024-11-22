New Snickers Hits Yakima! Does It Beat The Original?

There I am at the store, wanting a snack, and I look down and see a Snickers, my favorite candy bar.

Next to it, I see a Snickers that I’ve never seen before. The Pecan Snickers!

I’m intrigued, so I bought it, ate it, and now you’re reading my review of it.

Taste Test of ‘Snickers Pecan’ Legal Disclaimer

If you’ve read any of my ‘Timmy Tries’ articles, then you know this part.

Bottom line, this isn’t a paid advertisement for or against this candy.

I bought it with my own money and am reviewing it because I want to.

guy with glasses holding a candy bar. tsm/Timmy! loading...

Taste Test of “Snickers Pecan’ Candy Bar

As I stated above, Snickers is my favorite candy. The original is my favorite, followed by the Peanut Butter variety and then almond.

My wife chose not to help me out on this taste test because she cannot stand the taste and texture of pecans.

How Does Generic Snickers Stack Up?

How Does Generic Snickers Stack Up?

After eating this, I think I agree with her.

This didn’t feel like a Snickers; it was more like a big Milky Way with a tiny bit, a very light sprinkling of crispy rice inside the candy.

I got a slight bit of pecan taste, but the caramel and nougat taste overpowered the pecan.

candy bar on a desk. tsm/Timmy! loading...

2nd Opinion Taste Test of ‘Snickers Pecan’ Candy Bar

Since my wife Stephanie declined to help, I turned to the next person I saw, our awesome radio station receptionist Emily. She was happy to step in. Then she tried it.

“Oh, that’s disappointing, there’s no crunch and crispness, Snickers needs that, otherwise it’s Milky Way.” – Emily

Nutrition info on Snickers Pecan tsm/Timmy! loading...

Final Thoughts on ‘Snickers Pecan’!

For a candy bar, it was fine. For a Snickers, it was not good. I even prefer the Generic Snickers over this one.

So if you’re craving a Snickers, get a regular Snickers; if you want a big Milky Way with a tiny bit of crisp, get one of these.



Giphy.com

Have you tried this variety of Snickers? If so, what are your thoughts? Tap the App and share them with us!

Get our free mobile app

6 Candy Bars Nobody Thinks About Anymore, But Still Exist Dots, M&Ms, Snickers...the candy aisle is jam-packed with options! But despite the fancy new flavors, these oldies are goodies - if you can find them and confuse the kids on Halloween. Gallery Credit: mwolfe