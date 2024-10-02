Protect Your Identity! Shred & Meds Day is Coming Up!

My wife and I were cleaning our house, and I noticed that the "shred pile" was getting fuller than the norm.

That's when she noticed the same thing and hopped onto the Yakima Country Crime Stoppers website.

She was doing her important task while I was doing my own part to help the situation.

You can clearly tell who the smart one is in my relationship.

While she was researching when the next Shred Day is, I was channeling my inner Incredible Hulk and smashing the pile of paper down into the bag to make more room!



We are constantly getting junk mail, and while most are safe to discard into the recycler, there are many things that have important info you should be a tad bit more careful with.

I've been the victim of identity theft, and it sucks. A huge headache that I hope you never have to go through.

Will shredding these types of documents prevent it? Not always, but it definitely helps!

Safeguard your identity and take advantage of this free service offered by Yakima County Crime Stoppers with the help of the Yakima Country Sheriff's Office, Yakima Police Department, CI Shred, Pacific NW University of Health Sciences, GESA Credit Union, DEA, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors.

When Is The Next Shreds & Meds Take Back Day in Yakima?

The next Shreds & Meds take back event will be held at the Yakima Chamber of Commerce located at 10 N 9th Street in Yakima on Saturday, October 26th, from 9 am to 1 pm.



For shreds, there is a maximum of three grocery bags or two banker boxes, although keep in mind that when the truck is full, that is it for the shreds, so get there early.

When it comes to unused or expired medications, there is no limit on how much you can dispose of at the event.

As I mentioned above, the Shreds & Meds event is free, but donations are accepted and appreciated. All donations help to fund the Yakima Country Crime Stoppers.

