I’ve found that when people say, “I’m bored,” they tend to be boring people.

And for those who say “there is nothing to do,” obviously are not talking about the month of September in the Yakima Valley!

With the Ellensburg Rodeo just wrapping up, the Central Washington State Fair around the corner, and shows, sales, and events every weekend, there is something for everyone!

We’ve done our best to scour the web to find all the events we could and post them in this article.

There is no real order to the listings (except by date). Breaking it down from Monday to Sunday, to help make it easer to read.

As always, events are subject to change.

If we missed an event, it is nothing personal. Tap the App and let us know, and we’ll do our best to add it to this calendar.

Here are #__ Events Happening in September in the Yakima Valley!

***Monday 9/2 - Sunday 9/8***

9/4 - Meet The CWSF Mascots @ Valley Mall Center Court (2529 Main Street, Union Gap)

children next to fun mascots. A cow and an apple inside a mall tsm/Nicole Cook loading...

9/4 - Trivia Wednesday @ Single Hill Brewing (102 Naches Ave, Yakima)

9/5 – Wolf Eyes / Delicate/Desolate @ Bearded Monkey Music (1802 W Nob Hill, Yakima)

9/5 – Thirsty Thursday: A Spicy Ladies Night @ Paper & Glass (1605 Summitview Ave, Yakima)

9/6 – Quiet Riot @ Legends Casino Hotel (Toppenish)

9/6 - Friday Night Salsa @ The Seasons/Bistro (101 North Naches Ave, Yakima)

9/6 – The Public House of Yakima East’s 3-Year Anniversary @ The Public House of Yakima East (171 Iron Horse Ct, Terrace Heights – Yakima)

9/6 - First Fridays in Downtown Yakima (Many businesses in Downtown Yakima)

9/6 – XYZ & The Boomers @ Hoops (2103 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima)

9/6 – Die Bruder @ The Kiln (815 S 72nd Ave, Yakima)

9/6 – The Rink Foundation (Yakima Amateur Hockey Association) ‘Skate Into The Season’ @ Outskirts Brewing Co. (707 Test Drive Lane, Selah)

9/6 – Rock Garden @ The Kana Winery (10 S 2nd St, Yakima)

9/6 – Justice Gala @ Hotel Maison Yakima Tapestry Collection by Hilton (321 E Yakima Ave, Yakima)

9/6 – Back To School Movie Night @ Mountainview Church (7105 Alpine Way, Yakima)

9/6 – Fall Sunflowers (Ages 18+) @ Wenas Creek Saloon (115 E. Naches Ave, Selah)

9/6 – 9/7 – Naches Sportsman’s Days @ Depot Park (Naches)

Naches Sportsman's Days Google Street View/Canva loading...

9/7 – Steppe Into The Square (Community Festival) @ Tieton City Park (700 Maple St, Tieton)

9/7 – September Market @ A La Mode Spa (506 N 50th Ave, Yakima)

9/7 – Saturday Market @ Selah Springs Brewing Co. (310 S 1st Street, Selah)

9/7 – American Honey Band (1 Year Anniversary Celebration) @ Doodlevines Winery (2410 Naches Heights Rd, Yakima)

9/7 – BroHamM @ Hoops (2103 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima)

9/7 – PNW Patriot Day Motorcycle Rally @ Apple State Harley-Davidson (1707 N 1st St, Yakima)

9/7 – Polo For Pegasus @ Pegasus Project (3905 S Wenas Rd, Selah)

9/7 - Elite Gaming Gear’s 10th Anniversary Celebration @ 901 Summitview Suite 220 (Yakima)

woman playing a video game, her back to us, video screen mounted above a doorway. tsm/Timmy! loading...

9/7 – Summer Night Comedy @ Valley Brewing Co. (3215 River Road, Yakima)

9/7 – Tethered, Invicta, Forest of Hate @ The Chainsaw Cat (Yakima)

9/7 – Community Conscience 2nd Annual BBQ in the Park @ Sarg Hubbard Park (111 S 18th St, Yakima)

9/7 – Summer BBQ & Bounce @ Selah Nazarene Church (401 N 1st St, Selah)

9/7 – Man in the Moon Make & Take @ Farmgirl Pickings (2515 Main Street, Union Gap)

9/8 - Late Nite Catechism @ The Capitol Theatre (19 S. 3rd Street, Yakima)

9/8 - Downtown Farmers Market @ Rotary Marketplace (Downtown Yakima)

Produce being sold on a street. Canva loading...

9/8 – Under The Covers Band @ Wenas Creek Saloon (115 E. Naches Ave, Selah)

9/8 – Free Adult Drop In Improv Class @ Yakima Improv Society (Upstairs Theatre 5110 Tieton Dr, Yakima)

9/8 – Sunday Market @ Outskirts Brewing Co. (707 Test Drive Lane, Selah)

***Monday 9/9 - Sunday 9/15***

9/9 – 9/10 - The Dude w/The Food’s Stone Church Takeover @ Stone Church (3303 Englewood Ave, Yakima)

9/10 – Midget Mayhem Wrestling & Brawling (21+) @ Hoops (2103 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima)

9/10 - Trivia Tuesday @ Valley Brewing (3215 River Rd, Yakima)

9/10 - Tuesday Bingo Nights @ Single Hill Brewing (102 Naches Ave, Yakima)

9/11 – Happily Painted/Floral Pumpkin @ Wenas Creek Saloon (115 E. Naches Ave, Selah)

9/11 - Trivia Wednesday @ Single Hill Brewing (102 Naches Ave, Yakima)

9/12 - Jim Ward Morris @ The Seasons/Bistro (101 North Naches Ave, Yakima)

9/13 - Nevermind: A Nirvana Tribute @ The Seasons Performance Hall (101 North Naches Ave, Yakima)

9/13 - Tiffany Haddish @ Legends Casino Hotel (580 Fort Road, Toppenish)

9/13 - Gran Kyiv Ballet Don Quixote @ The Capitol Theatre (19 S. 3rd Street, Yakima)

9/13 - SunDome Valleyball Festival @ Yakima Valley SunDome (1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima)

9/13 – Live Music w/Austin Miller @ The Public House of Yakima West (5703 Tieton Dr, Yakima)

9/13 – No Graves / Everyone Loves A Villain / Leviticuss / The Adio Sequence @ The Chainsaw Cat (Yakima)

9/13 – Selah Comedy Event @ Selah Civic Center (Selah)

9/13 – Christie Lenee w/Ryan David Green @ Brewminatti (715 6th St, Prosser)

9/13 – Back 2 School Basketball Bash @ Redeemed City Church (2701 W. Lincoln Ave, Yakima)

9/13 – 9/15 – VOLKSFEST 2024 @ Moxee Park (Rivard Rd and Highway 24, Moxee)

Volkswagen Cars on a street. Canva loading...

9/14 – All Hands On Deck Bazaar (Fundraiser) @ West Valley Junior High School (7505 Zier Rd, Yakima)

9/14 - SunDome Valleyball Festival @ Yakima Valley SunDome (1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima)

9/14 – Suds Against Suicide @ The Chainsaw Cat (Yakima)

9/14 – Saturday Market @ Selah Springs Brewing Co. (310 S 1st Street, Selah)

9/14 – Ride For A Reason This Season/Family Bike Ride w/ Yakima Salvation Army @ 102 Naches Ave, Naches.

9/14 – Hop Country Music Festival @ Sozo Sports Complex (2200 S 36th Ave, Yakima)

9/14 – Fall Market @ Spring Creek Homestead (3209 Tacoma St, Yakima)

9/14 – Halloween Kitten (Family Friendly Event) @ C& S Coffeehouse Terrace Heights

9/14 – Fall Shop Hop @ Vintage Me Boutique (106 S 3rd St, Yakima)

9/14 – Fall Berry Festival @ Ahtanum Berry Patch (2811 S 74th Ave, Yakima)

9/14 – WILLOW Café & Market 1 Year Anniversary Market @ WILLOW Café & Market (3512 Tieton Drive Suite 100, Yakima)

9/14 – Gather on Front Autumn Market @ The Gathered Home (25 N. Front St. #2, Yakima)

9/14 – Women’s Self Defense Workshop @ Kaze Yama Dojo (2002 Englewood Ave Suite E, Yakima)

woman practicing self defense. Smaller picture of a woman with her hand out. Canva loading...

9/14 - Cowiche Brew Run 5K @ Cowiche Canyon Brewery (514 Thompson Road BLDG #2, Cowiche)

9/14 - Yakima County Democrats Annual FDR Dinner (10 N. Eighth St., Yakima)

9/14 – Barn Quilt Workshop @ Farmgirl Pickings (2515 Main Street, Union Gap)

9/15 - Buffett's Margaritaville @ The Capitol Theatre (19 S. 3rd Street, Yakima)

9/15 – Country Cottage Oil Class (ages 12+) @ Selah Civic Center (216 S 1st St, Selah)

9/15 - Downtown Farmers Market @ Rotary Marketplace (Downtown Yakima)

9/15 – Tigre Loco w/ Mill Burn @ E.Z. Tiger (222 E Chestnut Ave, Yakima)

***Monday 9/16 - Sunday 9/22***

9/16 – The Pied Piper (Student Auditions) @ Princess Theatre (1228 Meade Ave, Prosser)

9/17 - Trivia Tuesday @ Valley Brewing (3215 River Rd, Yakima)

9/17 - Tuesday Bingo Nights @ Single Hill Brewing (102 Naches Ave, Yakima)

9/18 - Yakima Town Hall: Steve Largent @ The Capitol Theatre (19 S. 3rd Street, Yakima)

9/18 - Trivia Wednesday @ Single Hill Brewing (102 Naches Ave, Yakima)

9/19 - Roy Jones Jr. World-Class Boxing @ Legends Casino Hotel (580 Fort Road, Toppenish)

Brian Stephenson Brian Stephenson loading...

9/19 – Autumn Falls (Ages 18+) @ Wenas Creek Saloon (115 E. Naches Ave, Selah)

9/19 - The Hobbit @ The Warehouse Theatre (1610 S. 24th Ave)

9/20 - 9/29 - Central Washington State Fair @ State Fair Park (1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima)

9/20 - Queen Nation @ Central Washington State Fair (1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima)

9/20 – Carl Christensen & The Lake Flora Band / Birdie Fenn Cent / Soma @ The Chainsaw Cat (Yakima)

9/20 - The Hobbit @ The Warehouse Theatre (1610 S. 24th Ave)

9/20 - Friday Night Salsa @ The Seasons/Bistro (101 North Naches Ave, Yakima)

9/21 – Craft Supply Yard Sale @ Townsquare Media (4010 Summitview Ave, Yakima)

Painted Heart on a fence, in set pics of holiday bazaar items. Canva - TSM/Timmy! loading...

9/21 - Rough Stock Round-Up/Aces Wild Pro Rodeo Productions @ Central Washington State Fair (1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima)

9/21 - Dirt Road: The Jason Aldean Experience/American Soldier: A tribute to Toby Keith @ Central Washington State Fair (1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima)

9/21 - The Hobbit @ The Warehouse Theatre (1610 S. 24th Ave)

9/21 - Yakima Symphony Orchestra: Remember When Rock Was Young/The Elton John Experience @ The Capitol Theatre (19 S. 3rd Street, Yakima)

9/21 – Upward Color Run @ West Valley Church (7109 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima)

9/21 – Yakima Sunfair Parade @ Yakima Ave.

TSM/Kelly West TSM/Kelly West loading...

9/21 – LicoriceChamber / 2libras / Replicas @ The Chainsaw Cat (509 W Yakima Ave, Yakima)

9/21 – Ellensburg ArenaCross @ Ellensburg Rodeo Fairgrounds

9/21 – FOCUS Women’s Conference @ Selah Civic Center (216 S 1st St, Selah)

9/21 – Saturday Market @ Selah Springs Brewing Co. (310 S 1st Street, Selah)

9/22 - Red Corvette: The Ultimate Prince Tribute @ Central Washington State Fair (1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima)

9/22 - Downtown Farmers Market @ Rotary Marketplace (Downtown Yakima)

9/22 – Tequila Rock Revolution / Mariachi Metal @ State Fair Park (Yakima)

9/22 – Brunch Y Perrero: Coyote Ugly/Rodeo @ Aqua Tequilas (1013 N 1st St, Yakima)

***Monday 9/23 - Sunday 9/29***

9/24 - Trivia Tuesday @ Valley Brewing (3215 River Rd, Yakima)

9/24 - Tuesday Bingo Nights @ Single Hill Brewing (102 Naches Ave, Yakima)

9/25 – Derek Frank Band / Ari Joshua Trio @ Bearded Monkey Music (Yakima)

9/25 - Trivia Wednesday @ Single Hill Brewing (102 Naches Ave, Yakima)

9/26 - The Hobbit @ The Warehouse Theatre (1610 S. 24th Ave)

9/26 - Yakima Acoustic Jam @ The Seasons/Bistro (101 North Naches Ave, Yakima)

9/27 - Noise Pollution: AC/DC Tribute @ Central Washington State Fair (1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima)

9/27 – Land of Wolves / Big Time & Nolte @ The Chainsaw Cat (509 W. Yakima Ave, Yakima)

9/27 – Sunrise Launch Day 1 @ 35th Annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally / Prosser Airport (111 Nunn Rd, Prosser)

9/27 – Autumn Trails (ages 18+) @ Wenas Creek Saloon (115 E. Naches Ave, Selah)

9/27 - The Hobbit @ The Warehouse Theatre (1610 S. 24th Ave)

9/27 - Naches Valley Homecoming Football @ Naches Valley High School (101 5th St, Naches)

9/28 - Insanity Fest (Monster Trucks) @ Central Washington State Fair (1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima)

9/28 - Keith as Kenny: A Kenny Chesney Experience / Ultimate Eric Church Tribute @ Central Washington State Fair (1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima)

9/28 - The Hobbit @ The Warehouse Theatre (1610 S. 24th Ave)

9/28 – Night Glow & Kid Zone (Great Prosser Balloon Rally) @ Art Fiker Stadium (1460 Paterson Rd, Prosser)

9/28 – Brontoberfest / Wiener Dog Race @ Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co (12160 US Highway 12, Naches)

weiner dog looking at the camera saying 'Run?' Canva loading...

9/28 – Yakima Pop Up Plant Sale @ The Arboretum (1401 Arboretum Dr, Yakima)

9/28 – Saturday Market @ Selah Springs Brewing Co. (310 S 1st Street, Selah)

9/28 – SOZO Basic Training (Saved Healed Delivered) @ Yakima Foursquare Church (700 N 40th Ave, Yakima)

9/28 – 29 Union Gap Corn Maze Opening Weekend @ 3213 Tacoma St (Union Gap)

9/29 – Fall Book Fair & Market @ Encore Books (415 W Walnut St, Yakima)

9/29 - Insanity Fest (Monster Trucks) @ Central Washington State Fair (1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima)

9/29 - Papa Doo Run Run @ Central Washington State Fair (1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima)

9/29 - Downtown Farmers Market @ Rotary Marketplace (Downtown Yakima)

9/29 – Autumn Market @ The Willow (3512 Tieton Drive Suite 100, Yakima)



