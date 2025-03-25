Remember That Time Seattle Cops Fought A Samurai

We all daydream; it's a nice way to escape the day-to-day drudge. To escape reality and be bigger than we are.

For most guys, those daytime whims into imagination land have us as warriors.

Fighting for something we believe, the injustice of the land, or saving the damsel in distress.

Many of us who've watched too many movies, played too many video games, or read too many comics have imagined flying through the sky, swinging on a web, or flat-out saving the day.

Then, there are people whose lines between reality and fantasy are blurred, which can be due to a number of factors, including mental illness.

This is the case of one fellow in Seattle, Washington, whose fantasy turned reality and resulted in an 11-hour stand-off with police officers.

In April of 1997, Tony "Apollo" Allison held the heart of Seattle in a panic, causing many businesses to shut down and lock their doors when he was seen brandishing a 3-foot-long samurai sword.

How Did The Seattle Police Department Ended The Stalemate?

After several attempts to bring the situation to a peaceful end without harm, authorities ended up using a high-pressure water hose against the homeless bladed warrior.

While he was down, the police were able to restrain him using a ladder while getting the sword safely away.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of his minor injuries and mental evaluation.

Check out vintage news footage from the event below.

