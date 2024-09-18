Seattle May Introduce Stricter Prostitution Laws

I’ve often argued (in my head) why prostitution is illegal.

Not looking at the moral side of the debate, just the physical and legal side.

Consensual sex is legal. Exchanging goods for money is legal.

If consensual sex is considered ‘goods’, why shouldn’t that be legal?

So far, Nevada is the only state where prostitution is legal, and that is only in six different counties and regulated in brothels.

In other words, it is illegal everywhere else in the United States.

So, why is Seattle looking to pass more laws to make it extra illegal?

Maybe they should look to legalize it, and then they can figure out a way to collect the taxes from the legal booty calls

The regulation in consideration would target specific areas in Seattle that are known to be hotbeds of ‘prostitution-related offenses,’ which would also allow authorities to ban people who are charged with the offenses from those zones.

The hope is to help crack down on other crimes, such as drug use and gun violence.

Opposition to the new laws, see it as a way for authorities to target and harass people for just being in a public area.

The proposed laws would not just be for prostitution zones but also drug zone areas.

Will these future laws (if passed) address the underlying issues with these crimes? No.

Does it create the risk of new areas popping up? I’d say so.



Even though there is support for and against the new laws, the one thing agreed upon is that something has to be done, and it can’t continue as is.

