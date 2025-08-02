What is the cost of living in Seattle, Washington?

It’s no secret that prices have gone up in the past several years, and even though there are many cons with the city, the dream of the Emerald City and its innovative approach to life through tech jobs is still a shining hope for many.

Thanks to a recent Zillow report, if you plan to move to the home of the Seahawks, Mariners, Sounders & Kraken, you might want to save up and make sure you have a good job set and ready for you.

Seattle Housing Costs Are Rising Fast

I bought my house in 2013, right after my wife and I got married. It is, in fact, our dream home, and in the past 12 years, the house has almost doubled in value.

My sister-in-law and her husband are renting a place in Seattle, a few miles from the Capitol Hill neighborhood, and my jaw dropped when I heard how much rent she pays a month. More than my house payment, for a one-bedroom apartment!

Yes, Central Washington (Yakima Valley) has a much cheaper cost of living than the likes of Seattle, but the price comparison blew my mind.

How Much Do You Need to Earn to Live in Seattle?

According to a recent report from Zillow, people living in Seattle need to have a salary of roughly $91,000 a year in order to afford rent. That amount is roughly 23% more than just 5 years ago, and way above the national average (roughly $10,000 more).

Roommates and multiple jobs can help battle the costs, then add onto it the costs of utilities, food, in some cases, where needed, childcare, and it’s enough to make your head spin.

Looking at the bigger picture, is the price worth chasing that dream? Tap the App and let us know your thoughts.

