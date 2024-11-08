‘That Blows!’ Seattle’s Infamous ‘Gum Wall’ Cleaned!

Boy, things cannot be too happy in Seattle right now.

First the election happened, many aren’t happy!

And now they’re cleaning the iconic ‘Gum Wall’!

Now, before everyone starts freaking out and heading to the store to horde their favorite brand of bubble gum (the kind with sugar sticks the best, FYI), they’ve cleaned the wall before, and it turned out okay.

A quick Google search and you’ll see that the wall at “Pike Place Market is cleaned every other month with a steamer, but it’s been pressure-washed only a few times in its history.”

And much like the rest of the world, history is repeating itself! Yes, the gum has been washed off according to a recent Reddit thread.

But fear not, it shall return! Just like it did in 2015, 2018, and 2019. Each time the gum wall was cleaned off (to help the brick wall from deteriorating), it eventually returned! Thicker, more colorful, and stickier than ever!

In 2015, that was the first time in 20 years, and over a ton of gum was removed! How long did it take? Once again, thanks to google, we know the processes took roughly 130 hours.

A 130 hours, 8 hours a day, for over 3 weeks! And you think your day sucked.



Although, reports do say that the area doesn’t smell bad, so that’s a plus.

No matter what your opinion on the gum wall is, just know, the tourists seem to enjoy it, and all the contributors enjoy creating it.

Keep scrolling to see the best Reddit Comments addressing the newly cleaned Gum Wall in Seattle, Washington!

