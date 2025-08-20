Is a new ‘Scan & Go’ type of checkout system coming to our Costco? If so, how does it work, and do you think it’ll be a success with Costco members or just another obstacle when it comes to buying in bulk? We’ll discuss throughout this article.

What Is Scan & Go, and Why Is Costco Considering It?

Costco keeps finding ways to improve its product and the experience with shopping at the big box retail store. 5 years ago, they finally added self-checkout lanes to locations here in Washington.

Last year, Costco changed how members entered the warehouse, requiring them to scan their cards upon arrival instead of just having the attendant do a visual check.

Recently, they started allowing early access to the store for their ‘executive’ card members. And now word comes that they may be introducing a ‘Scan & Go’ type system for shoppers.

If you were to believe online comments (like those on Reddit), this would be a welcome change and finally move the store into the future. But how would it work?

How Scan & Go (Usually) Works at Big Box Stores

Like other stores with Scan & Go technology (like those available at Costco rival Sam’s Club), you use your app, and scan the barcode as you place items in your cart. It charges your account, and then you’re out the door.

Costco’s CEO Shares Update on Scan & Go Testing

Mentioned in an earnings call, and reported by The Sun.com, CEO Ron Vachris did confirm that trials of a new Scan & Go system are underway, and early results have been very positive. If it continues to be positive, then it wouldn’t surprise me if more and more Costco Warehouses get the new tech sooner rather than later.

I’m just curious how it would combat theft? Would they still have someone checking some type of digital receipt? Would you be trading one line for another? Only time will tell.



Would you want this new way to check out at the store? Tap the App and let us know.

