VIDEO: Could Superman Secretly Be In Yakima?

It's a bird!

It's a plane!

It's Super… strike that; it's a dude in Yakima, Washington.

He may not be the man of steel, but a guy who has some 'brass' to hang onto a car as it tries to flee a hit-and-run road rage incident earlier this week around the intersection of South 1st Street and East Mead Ave.

The video was captured by locals and posted on social media.

One clever person perfectly spliced John Ottman's take on the John Williams classic tune The Superman Theme into the video.

A little bit more of a detailed video about the events that transpired can be seen in this video below.

Warning, NSFW language.

According to username "The_Dad_Father" on Instagram:

"The red car hit this guy's truck, he tried to confront them, and they started to take off… He said nu uh, not without me, you're not!"

The poster of the 2nd video (TikTok), user Estrellariveraa701 added the comment for the video:

"The guy is okay y'all, omg, only in Yakima."

Well, I'm sure this has happened in other places besides Yakima.

Heck, William Shatner made a career of it after he got tired of being the Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise in Star Trek! That show was called T.J. Hooker! Check out this hilarious Saturday Night Live spoof.

