Photos From The Rimrock Retreat Fire in Yakima County

The amount of devastation caused by the Rimrock Retreat Fire is jaw-dropping.

So much land, fields, and trees are gone. Buildings destroyed. Wildlife and livestock are scared, injured, and worse.

You've seen the clips on the news and heard the stories, but I can't imagine being right up there on the frontlines.

Thankfully, brave crews are doing the work and doing their best!

They are risking their lives to contain and extinguish this blaze!

My friend Brian Siekawitch has property inside the evacuation zone and has been doing his best to protect the area from the blaze.

While up there, he ran into some of the crews working to contain the fire.

"I'm privileged to have been able to help them today with a little of my well water and to spend time with them today on a burnout through my place along the control line." - Brian Siekawitch.

Brian took photos and video of the fire's aftermath and the controls in place to help prevent it from spreading.

Smoldering Video of the Rimrock Retreat Fire, Yakima County

The crews have been working hard, and this fire has been crazy and patchy.

Anyone in the valley for the past couple of weeks knows that the wind has not been very helpful.

"They don't do it for the money; they risk themselves and their families, working behind the scenes to help us out and keep us safe; they deserve all the respect in the world!" - Brian Siekawitch.

As of this posting, the fire is only 4% contained, and meetings are scheduled to update the public on the progress and steps set to be taken.

mobile app screen of a wild fire in Yakima, Washington Watch Duty Mobile App loading...

View Brian's photos below, and keep up to date with what we know on our station app.

Get our free mobile app

Photos From the Rimrock Retreat Fire, Yakima County, Washington! These pictures, courtesy of Brian Siekawitch, give a brief but impactful look at the front lines, including the preventative steps being taken by the fire crews and some of the devastation the fire has caused. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!