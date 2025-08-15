It’s looking like the COVID pandemic may be claiming another victim, one that has been entertaining audiences and tourists for the past 30 years.

The Reptile Zoo in Monroe, Washington, is looking to shut its doors in October due to financial issues.

The Legacy of Washington’s Reptile Zoo

Reported on earlier this week by King5.com, the infamous zoo, home of Baskar the albino alligator and Pete and Repete (the two-headed turtle), and more than 100 other animals, is looking to close on October 18th unless something changes.

How COVID Changed Visitor Habits in Washington

I used to be adventurous and go visit and explore new things. I went to a Kangaroo Zoo here in Washington for my birthday back in October of 2019, and had plans to visit the Reptile Zoo the following year, but the pandemic put an end to those plans.

5 years later, even though many things have opened back up, my enjoyment for traveling and adventures just isn’t the same. It seems like I’m not alone, and that appears to be the reason for the zoo’s upcoming possible closure.

The attendance at the zoo isn’t as high as it was pre-pandemic, and the owners are working themselves to the bone. The Reptile Zoo has been operated by the Petersen family for the past 30 years, once started by the current owner’s father, Scott, who was a biology teacher, affectionately known as “The Reptile Man”.

If you get a chance to see The Reptile Zoo before it shuts down, you’ll be in for a treat and memories that’ll last a lifetime. And who knows, if enough of us can visit, maybe, just maybe, we can save the landmark in Snohomish County, and Pete, Repete, and Baskar can all remain in Washington.

