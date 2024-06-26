Another Red Light Camera Scam Is Hitting Yakima!
It has been said, but it bears repeating:
“Do NOT click email links unless you are 100% sure of the sender!”
You already know the dangers that can come with such actions.
Computer viruses, malware, hackers, identity theft, etc.
Even if the online interactions lead to a physical phone call, unsuspecting and trusting people could be opening themselves and their bank accounts into a lot of trouble.
I received an email last week and immediately knew it was bogus. But others might not.
“Our traffic cameras recorded you running a red light on June 09, 2024. As such, you have been charged with a traffic citation.
You may contest this citation in court, or pay the fine online at (WEBSITE).
You may do so no sooner than June 22, 2024, and no later than June 26th, 2024.
Thank you for your attention,
Department of Transportation”
In the email, there were two links for me to click.
The words GOV might look official, but they aren’t. Also, a 4-day window to pay a fine... WHAT?!?!?
RELATED READING: Debunking Traffic Cam Tickets From Out Of State
The email had no official markings or letterhead from an official source and was from the Department of Transportation with a gov dash co dot com address.
Any official government site would have a dot GOV.
With many things on the internet, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
And in this case, if it sounds scary and urgent, it is most likely trying to get you.
When in doubt, delete the email.
