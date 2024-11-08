And the ‘Rattiest’ City in Washington State Is…

When I say ‘Rattiest’, I don’t mean like mafia or criminal type of rats.

Or like, a tattletale, ‘he ratted us out to the cops!’

No, I’m talking about the animals that you don’t want to find in your house, unless they’re taking care of and teaching ninja to four little turtles. That could be allowed in my house.

The results are in for Orkin’s annual “Rattiest City In America” awards (not that winning is anything to be proud of).

In fact, I can proudly say, no city in Washington took home the top spot. That gross trophy belongs to Chicago. Kudos (I guess) to them, 10th straight year taking home these honors.

Following up in 2nd and 3rd places are Los Angeles and New York, respectfully.

So did any Washington cities wind up on Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List?

Yes, but I’m proud to say we didn’t make the top 10!

Washington only had one city make Orkin’s list. And that city is…



Seattle, Washington! Coming in at #14!

Is anyone surprised? Don’t get me wrong, it is a beautiful city, but it is also a dirty city.

Back in May of 2023, Seattle claimed the top prize by being the worst for ‘Dog piles’ in the United States.

Seattle is Top Dog when it comes to Dog S**T!

With all that mess around, it can’t be that much of a leap to think that Seattle would have a rat problem.

When discussing the recent clean-up of Seattle’s infamous ‘Gum Wall’ one person commented about the rats coming out after dark and fighting for freshly chewed gum. I’d say that’s a rat problem!



Orkin was able to rank the cities by tracking their rodent treatment calls from September 1st of last year until August 31st of this year. For the full rankings and tips to help safeguard your home against rats and other rodents, visit their website here.

