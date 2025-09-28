Random acts of kindness still do exist in the world. And when there is so much divide, anger, and hate that we are seemingly bombarded with non-stop by the news and social media, it is nice to see something like this sign here in Yakima, that shows that kindness still exists.

Every day I drive North on 32nd Avenue, and the past couple of days I’ve passed a sign in a yard that I’ve been unable to read because of the stop-and-go nature of the intersection. But last night, I took my time (luckily, no one was behind me) and I read the sign.

The Random Act Of Kindness In Yakima, Washington

It made me smile so much that I had my wife take a picture so I could share it with my listening and reading audience. The sign at the edge of the homeowner’s yard says:

“To whom mowed my lawn today, my family and I thank you for your random act of pure kindness.”

I’ve heard it said (and I’m paraphrasing), “the world is not such a bad and scary place, go outside and talk to your neighbors, and be part of your community, and you’ll find we have a lot more in common than you think.”

The above photo proves that point to be true. No matter how much rage you might see on the screen, I honestly believe that most people are good and want to help and do better, or at least try.

To that person, and anyone who does random acts of kindness, thank you.

