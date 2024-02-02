EVEN MORE QUAKER PRODUCTS RECALLED IN WA, CA, OR
This is the recall that just keeps going and going. Originally recalled in the middle of December of 2023, the Quaker Oats Company gave notice of more than 70 different products were at the center of a massive recall due to possible salmonella contamination. Not even a month later, the recall grew!
On January 11th came the 2nd notice, adding more products produced by the Quaker Oats Company to the recall list, including more cereal and chewy breakfast bars, and variety packs.
Now word comes that the recall has expanded yet again to include more granola bars.
EXPANDED QUAKER OATS COMPANY PRODUCT RECALL
The Quaker Oats Company gave notice on Wednesday, January 31st, and was picked up by the FDA (U.S. Food & Drug Administration) that added Quaker Chewy Dipps Llama Rama bars and more to the recall list.
Quaker took action creating a website for concerned parties to keep up to date on the situation. QuakerRecallUSA.com for a full recall list and the ability to request a refund (if you are unable to return the product to the place of purchase).
You can select the category below to be taken to the list of products, pictures and UPCs.
Cap'n Crunch Treat Bars, Cereal, Instant Oatmeals
Gatorade Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars
The recalled products were sold online and nationwide at a variety of stores including Costco, Walmart, and Kroger (Fred Meyer) stores.
If you do have any of the Quaker products in question, DO NOT EAT them. Return them to the place of purchase or dispose of the them, and clean and sterilize any surfaces the food may have come into contact with.
Quaker has made note that the following ARE NOT part of the recall:
Quaker Oats
Quaker Instant Oats
Quaker Grits
Quaker Oat Bran
Quaker Oat Flour
Quaker Rice Snacks
Illness Symptoms from Salmonella
According to the FDA, symptoms include: diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Symptoms may occur within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. If you believe you have a case of Salmonella, reach out to your healthcare professional.
