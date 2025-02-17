Popular Chicken Chain Rumored to Be Coming to Yakima & Union Gap

Believe me, I get it, we really want a Chick-fil-A's in Yakima. We also want to bring back IHOP, get a Dick's Burgers (or is that just me?), and having a Trader Joe's or Wingstop come to town wouldn't hurt either.

That being said, we're getting another franchise of a fast-food chain that we already have, so brace yourself.

We're getting a new Popeye's, so I've heard through the local rumor mill. A big shout out to local resident Bobby Mendoza who was the first one to share the hot town gossip.**

We already have a Popeye's location in Yakima (in the West Valley area). I love going there for that spicy chicken sandwich. (Do you remember when that was all the viral chicken sandwich rage?)



The Best Things to Get on the Menu at Popeye's

Besides tasty spicy chicken sandwiches, Popeye's also has some good French fries. They are Cajun Fries!

I've recently tried one of their biscuits (because I keep seeing hilarious memes about how they are so dry), but mine was pretty decent.

Other food items fans of Popeyes recommend are the red beans & rice and the beignets when they have them.

Why Are We Getting Another Chicken Fast-Food Restaurant in Union Gap?

Chicken-focused restaurants are the fastest growing chains in the fast-food market, as reported by restaurant news authority QSR magazine.

Popeye's is owned by Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the same company that carries Firehouse Subs (which I would rather see come to town), Tim Hortons (our Canadian friends know all about them Hortons!), and Burger King.

Yakima Valley currently has a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location at 2485 W Nob Hill Blvd in Yakima.

Locals Weigh In

I have seen a mixed reaction to the revelations that there's a Popeyes location coming to Union Gap. One person lamented in a private Facebook group that we don't need another fast-food joint because too many of us already have a "big back."

Big backs or not, some of us are still going to eat there when it opens! We can look forward to the new Popeye's location coming to South 1st Street near Coastal Farm and Ranch.

Maybe we can talk Popeye's into carrying more beignets!

**According to the Washington State Department of Revenue, a Popeyes restaurant permit was applied for by Yakima First Partners in December 2024. The listed address is 2018 S 1st Street in Yakima.

