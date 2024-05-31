What Is Washington’s Pizza Ferret?
Do you ever pass a bumper sticker that makes you do a double-take?
One that is not obscene, political, religious, or even all that funny. It just is!
That is the type of sticker I recently saw on the back of a Nissan Altima in Yakima, Washington.
At first, I laughed, and then I asked my wife, “What is the Pizza Ferret?”
I’m a fan of pizza! I love all of them!
- Flame & Brew Wood Fired Pizza
- Pizza Hut
- Westside Pizza
- Abby’s Legendary Pizza
- Godfather’s Pizza
- MOD Pizza
- Round Table Pizza
- Mr. Pizza
- Tony’s Big Cheese
- Little Caesars
- Domino’s
- Papa Murphy’s
- Papa Johns
- The Sports Center/Gus's Pizza
- Donatos
And even a few that we’ve lost, like Pizza Pete’s, Mr. C’s, and Sharky’s Pizza! (to name a few).
But what is the Pizza Ferret Pizzeria?
“My child is the Pizza Ferret Pizzeria Customer of the Month – May 1986”
If this bumper sticker is legit, then kudos to the manufacturer for making a sticker that has lasted 38 years!
Kudos (or I’m sorry) to the kid for eating so much Pizza that he’s rewarded with a “Customer of the Month” award/sticker.
RELATED READING: Washington Has One Of The Worst Pizza Chains In America!
But what is the Pizza Ferret? To the best of my ‘googling’ abilities, I didn’t turn up anything.
Did or does this place still exist? Is it a joke bumper sticker mocking proud honor roll parents?
If you know, tap the app and share your knowledge of Pizza and or ferrets and their combined might!
