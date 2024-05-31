What Is Washington’s Pizza Ferret?

Do you ever pass a bumper sticker that makes you do a double-take?

One that is not obscene, political, religious, or even all that funny. It just is!

That is the type of sticker I recently saw on the back of a Nissan Altima in Yakima, Washington.

At first, I laughed, and then I asked my wife, “What is the Pizza Ferret?”

A ferret with a chef hat in front of a pizza Canva loading...

I’m a fan of pizza! I love all of them!

Flame & Brew Wood Fired Pizza

Pizza Hut

Westside Pizza

Abby’s Legendary Pizza

Godfather’s Pizza

MOD Pizza

Round Table Pizza

Mr. Pizza

Tony’s Big Cheese

Little Caesars

Domino’s

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Johns

The Sports Center/Gus's Pizza

Donatos

And even a few that we’ve lost, like Pizza Pete’s, Mr. C’s, and Sharky’s Pizza! (to name a few).

But what is the Pizza Ferret Pizzeria?

bumper sticker on a white car tsm/Timmy! - Canva loading...

“My child is the Pizza Ferret Pizzeria Customer of the Month – May 1986”

If this bumper sticker is legit, then kudos to the manufacturer for making a sticker that has lasted 38 years!

Kudos (or I’m sorry) to the kid for eating so much Pizza that he’s rewarded with a “Customer of the Month” award/sticker.

But what is the Pizza Ferret? To the best of my ‘googling’ abilities, I didn’t turn up anything.

Did or does this place still exist? Is it a joke bumper sticker mocking proud honor roll parents?

bumper sticker on a car, with a drawing of a ferret. tsm/Timmy! - Canva loading...

If you know, tap the app and share your knowledge of Pizza and or ferrets and their combined might!

