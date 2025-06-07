The Best Canned Root Beer Is Made In Oregon!

I’m a Root Beer connoisseur and have tried many a variety, but when my wife surprised me with a 4 pack from the Pelican Brewing Company, I was excited but cautious. Why is there a bird on the can? You don’t see birds on cans of root beer!

My normal go-to root beer brand is Mug, followed by Barqs. It used to be Dad’s and several others, but now I have a new brand to add to the head of my Mount Rushmore, and that is Pelican Root Beer!

cans of soda on a counter tsm/Timmy! loading...

Taste Test Legal Disclaimer For Pelican Root Beer

This is not a paid advertisement for this brand or any brand of soft drink. The full story of how I got the soda is amusing (at least to me), which I will share momentarily. The soda was paid for by my wife, and this review is done because I want to share what I just discovered with the world.

How I Got The Pelican Root Beer

You know how couples start taking separate vacations after several years of marriage? I don’t think that’s where my wife and I are at in our relationship, but she went on a family getaway with her family, and I got to play bachelor with my little dog, Rusty.

While her family visited Siletz Bay in Lincoln City, Oregon, she got me a souvenir, a 4 pack of root beer. Some might see this as a horrible souvenir, but not me! I tried it, and I loved it!

man with hat and glasses holding can of root beer tsm/Timmy! loading...

Taste Test of Pelican Root Beer

“Damn, That’s Smooth!” – Me!

If you’ve never had this brand of root beer, it boasts that it is made with natural sugar and no artificial sweetness, and that might be the key to all the difference.

The only sad part is that The Pelican Brewing Company has been an independent company on the coast of Oregon since 1996, and I’m JUST NOW DISCOVERING THEM! That’s the sad part!

can of soda on a kitchen counter. tsm/Timmy! loading...

2nd Opinion Taste Test of Pelican Root Beer

My buddy Eugene tried it. He’s a pharmacist, and since pharmacists were some of the first creators of soda, I felt it was fitting.

He liked it and compared it to the IBC brand of root beer.

“Perfect for a float!” – Eugene.

Final Thoughts of Pelican Root Beer!

I never thought about asking a brewery about their own personal root beers, something I’ll be on the lookout for in the future. Is there something I should try? Tap the App and let me know!

nutrition facts on a can of soda. tsm/Timmy! loading...

