Want To Work From Home? Odds are Good In This Oregon City!

For many years my best friend Greg worked as a custodian.

Every time we’d hang out at his house, I hate to admit it, but it was a filthy mess.

One day, he was griping about his job, and I couldn’t help myself, I told him (totally deadpan) “You should work from home!”

*Ba Dum Tss!*

Okay, that is a bad joke, but for many people during the pandemic, working from home became the “new normal”.

Then as things got back to the “old normal” people started going back to the office.

During that time frame, I worked as a medical courier (think of an Uber driver, only for body parts and samples).

woman working on a laptop petting her cat. Canva loading...

Working from home wasn’t an option for me, no matter how many times I asked my boss for the opportunity to just try it once.

For many in Portland, Oregon, that “new normal” is still in effect.

According to stats from metro areas surveyed with at least 150 thousand workers (ages 16 and older) there are quite a few cities where more people are working from the comfort of their own pajamas than the national average.

Portland ranked the 7th highest in the U.S. for people still “Clocking In” from the breakfast table.



Giphy.com

According to AXIOS Portland of the U.S. Census Bureau data, the national average is 13.8%, whereas Portland had an average of 21.2%.

The number has been dwindling since 2020, but it is still pretty high, especially when compared to Beaumont, Texas which had the lowest percentage of people working from home at just 4%.

This Is The Best City In Oregon for Singles!

This Is The Best City In Oregon for Singles!

Did you have to work from home? Did you enjoy it or find it more of a problem?

If given the chance to work from home, would you take it?

Tap the App, send us a message and share your thoughts.

Get our free mobile app

12 Strange Secrets Portland OR Will Never Explain to Outsiders Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby