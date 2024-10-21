10 Tips To Avoid Trick-Or-Treaters in Washington!

With Halloween right around the corner, the conversation with a family member (who will remain nameless because of certain opinions which you'll soon discover) about how my wife and I plan to spend our night of All Hallows Eve.

The normal answer is, nothing. I usually work by helping out at a community Trunk or Treat, and by the time I get home, most door knockers are already done.

I then discovered how they were adamantly against trick-or-treaters.

Which made me ask, 'What gives?' Why did they hate trick-or-treaters so much?

Was it a type of religious stance? What it a stance on proper diet and non-stop candy? Did the doorbell & knocking rile up the pets too much?

My family members' reasoning made sense.

The Reason For Disliking The Practice of Trick-Or-Treating!

They had no problem with trick-or-treaters and giving out candy to their neighbors and people nearby.

But over the years, they've seen too many people drive into their neighborhood and drop off kids.

They didn't want to spend money (which has gotten WAY too expensive) for kids that might not even be in their same school district.

Something that I can't fault.

I then followed up with how they avoid trick-or-treaters. Here are the tips they gave me.

