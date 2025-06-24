Microsoft Is Looking For Some Good Gamers In Washington

How would you like to help shape the future of gaming and get a little ‘incentive’ for it? That’s the opportunity that many have been given by a new survey that’s been emailed to a select few in the Pacific Northwest.

If you’ve been one of the few who have received the email from Microsoft Games User Research, congrats! If not, keep reading because we have a way that might get you qualified for the survey.

Last week, I received an email with a ‘pre-qualifying’ survey looking for a few good gamers to be part of a study for Microsoft in early July in Redmond, Washington.

The survey asked the standard questions: age, race, gender, income, disabilities, etc. (which were optional), along with legal status and location.

It also asked about your experience with gaming and if you’ve ever worked in the industry. Then, the questions that I was expecting came.

How often do you play games, what genres do you prefer, how often do you play, and what was the last game you played?

The part of the survey I found the most interesting was this question:

“How important to your gaming experience are each of the following features (i.e., you need these features to play comfortably)?”

I’ve never been asked that in a gaming survey before, which really told me that they cared about the future of gaming.



The topics we were asked to scale on their importance for us dealt with screen readers, narration, changing text size, colors, and fonts. Altering the soundscape (music/sound effects), motion blur, difficulty, speed of gameplay, tutorial options, and quick time events.

How Can You Partake In This Study From Microsoft

You don’t get to choose to do it; they choose you, and if you are chosen, you may receive an incentive of $200 as a ‘thank you for your time and feedback,’ according to the email I received.

That same email also shared this tidbit:

“If you have a friend, colleague, or family member who is interested in this study, please ask them to contact us at MSGUR@Microsoft.com, and we’ll be happy to help them out!”

I think anyone who is reading this might help better the future of gaming. Good luck!

