Microsoft is putting its foot down and making working from the office, at least three days a week, mandatory starting in 2026. There are two ways to look at this. “Yay, I only need to work at the office for 3 days!” or “Boo, I have to go into the office 3 days!”

There are a lot of aspects at play with that outlook. Many people got comfy working from home when the pandemic made it a more favorable option, but as the restrictions lessened, more companies started wanting people to come back into the office.

Reasons for this vary, potential for time wasting and tech costs among them, but for people who have grown accustomed to staying in their PJs all day, 7 days a week, may take issue with Microsoft’s new mandate.

blue laptop Clint Patterson via Unsplash loading...

In an official blog post this past Tuesday, the company will be requiring all employees to be working in the office at least 3 days a week, with the plan to be rolled out in 3 phases, starting with employees near Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Should The Rest Of Washington Follow Microsoft’s Steps?

I find myself in a weird scenario with this situation. With radio and websites, half of my job can be done remotely. My main job before this was as a medical courier and phlebotomist (during the peak of the pandemic). So throughout that whole time, the work-from-home option WAS NOT an option.

I actually enjoy coming to work, to do work, instead of doing it at home. I need the work-life separation (as much as possible). Not to mention, all the home distractions (looking at you, household pets).

people working at computers Sigmund via Unsplash loading...

Would You Return to the Office for ONLY 3 Days a Week?

Would you like to come to the office only 3 days a week? Do you work from home and would much rather stay there?

Do you think that if you are able to do your work remotely, you should be allowed to? Tap the App and let us know.

