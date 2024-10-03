Yakima’s Rising Star Shows Off The ‘Metal Swan Queen’

Yakima's very own rising star has just dropped a teaser for a very beautiful and heavy metal project!

Adele Shepherd has combined two of her loves into a new ambitious venture and has recently shared a teaser of it with the world.

Metal Swan Queen!

Adele started training and performing at 3 years old and was discovered in 2020 by the rock band My Chemical Romance and starred in the short film 'A Summoning…', putting her ballerina skills on full display for the world and the rock community.

Since then, she has hit the television airwaves in several roles, including sharing the stage (and bridge) with Sir Patrick Stewart as Ensign Kemi on Star Trek: Picard.

Earlier this week, Adele shared her passion project called Metal Swan Queen. Check it out.

Adele started off with short videos on social media of her skills as a ballerina to rock and metal music.

"After I posted videos of me dancing to Metallica and Korn on TikTok, people wanted more. So I thought, 'alright, I can give this to you on a higher production value!'" – Adele Shepherd

What Is The Metal Swan Queen?

Talking to Adele, I asked what exactly Metal Swan Queen is because all the video says is "more to come."

She informed me how Metal Swan Queen was coined by her friend Demil Vartan and is a production company that she is working with on several projects (including a documentary of her life as a ballerina and actress fighting to strive in Hollywood and a Hans Christian Anderson adaptation to tease a few).

A running theme through these projects will include rock and metal songs.



I couldn't help but ask, knowing Metallica's past with their music being included in projects that they didn't initially sign off on, how did she get permission to use their tune 'For Whom The Bell Tolls'?

"I met a connection through my time on Star Trek, and believe it or not, that led me to be able to connect with Metallica. I sent the video, and they liked it enough that they gave me the thumbs up! I was floored!!!" – Adele Shepherd.

