As you get ready to pick your brackets (for your chance to score a million dollars, more information on that here), know that there’s another type of madness that is sweeping the country!

A type that Yakima won big time last year, and we’re keeping our paws crossed that we can have a repeat in 2025!

March Muttness Is Back!

March Muttness is a great virtual fundraiser that gives friendly competition while raising funds and, more importantly, awareness of pet and animal rescue shelters from across the United States!

Last year, the Yakima Humane Society did tremendously and was crowned Top Dog of 2024!

dog with basketball Canva loading...

This weekend kicks off this year’s tournament with only the top 32 shelters moving on in the competition.

“Yakima Humane Society has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go for back-to-back National Championships!” – Yakima Humane Society’s Facebook Page.

The Breakdown of March Muttness!

According to March Muttness’s DonorCharm.org website, two shelters are pitted against each other to see who can raise the most donations! The winner will advance to the next round.

dog in front of brackets basketball Canva loading...

39 animal shelters from all across America will kick off the event on Saturday, March 1st with the qualifying round! After the virtual dust has settled in the qualifying round, the top 32 will proceed to Round 1.

Qualifying rounds start at 8 am on Saturday, March 1st, and end at 8 pm on March 2nd.

Round 1 (Top 32) 3/6 – 3/8

Round 2 (Top 16) 3/13 – 3/15

Round 3 (Top 8) 3/16 – 3/18

Round 4 (Top 4) 3/20 – 3/22

Championship Round 3/27 – 3/29.

Donate and keep track of our home team at MarchMuttness.org!

