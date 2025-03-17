+LIVE+ & Collective Soul @ White River! Wanna Go?

Four amazing bands! One stage! One epic day of music!

Get ready for an epic night when you rock out with +LIVE+ and Collective Soul with special guests Our Lady Peace and Greylin James Rue at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington!

+LIVE+ & COLLECTIVE SOUL in AUBURN! HOW TO GET TICKETS?

Tickets to see +LIVE+ & Collective Soul with special guests Our Lady Peace and Greylin James Rue go on sale through LIVE NATION on Friday, March 21st, at 10 AM.

When tickets go live, PURCHASE THEM HERE!

+LIVE+ & COLLECTIVE SOUL with special guests Our Lady Peace & Greylin James Rue are rockin' the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, on Tuesday, July 8th!

CONTEST ENDS on Sunday Night (3/30) @ 11:59 PM. Winners Will Be Contacted!

