Josey Scott’s Saliva Rockin’ Perham Hall in Zillah!

Ladies & Gentlemen, it’s the Survival of the Sickest, for one night only, come Rest in Pieces with the Superstar himself, the original voice of Saliva, Josey Scott!

Rock is coming back to Zillah, and you’re invited!

Just fill out the form below and Click Click Boom! You could score free tickets courtesy of Leviticuss Entertainment!

Josey Scott’s Saliva at Perham Hall at the Old Warehouse in Zillah, Washington!

The original is back and on tour now! Josey Scott’s Saliva is rockin’ Zillah, Washington on Friday, October 4th!

Opening for Josey Scott is PNW favorites Leviticuss, Deaf Icons, and White Trash Romeo!

Four Amazing Bands, one heavy rockin’ night!

Tickets are ON SALE NOW at Leviticuss.com/shows.

$30 in advance and $35 day of show!

Doors open at 6 pm, show at 6:30 pm. This is a 21 and older event!

Exclusive table and seating available!

Enter Below For Your Chance At Tickets To See Josey Scott's Saliva in Zillah, Washington!

Fill out the form below and enter to win tickets to see Josey Scott's Saliva with special guests Leviticuss, Deaf Icons, & White Trash Romeo on Friday, October 4th, at Perham Hall in Zillah!

Contest ends Sunday Night (9/29) @ Midnight! Winners will be contacted!

