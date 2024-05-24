Attention Future Actors Of Yakima! Drama Camp Is Coming!

Making it to Hollywood and thriving is no easy task, but the ones who achieve it, have some amazing stories to tell!

Yakima has had its fair share of exceptional talent! Singing, dancing, comedy, acting!

Yakima natives like:

Kyle MacLachlan (Fallout, Dune, Twin Peaks)

Sam Kinison (Stand-Up comedian, Back To School, Married With Children)

Colleen Atwood (Costume Designer, The Silence of the Lambs, Mars Attacks!, Fantastic Beasts)

Christopher Wiehl (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Can’t Hardly Wait, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Adele Shepherd (Star Trek: Picard, My Chemical Romance: A Summoning)

The world is their stage, and they grace it beautifully.

But before taking the world stage, cut your teeth a little closer to home.

For those interested in the theatrical arts and dreaming of becoming a well-trained thespian, the IKE Players have a great opportunity!

The Eisenhower Drama Boosters Club is hosting a western-themed Drama Camp from June 2nd through the 28th.

“Round up your imagination and yeehaw your way through a week of adventure, where every child becomes a star of the frontier. With drama games, acting, singing, dancing, and even a rootin’-tootin’ performance at the end of the week, it’s time to lasso in the fun!” – IKE Players Facebook Page.

The camp will run daily from Monday through Friday from 9 am to noon.



Registration ends on June 3rd, and all proceeds will go to the Eisenhower Drama Boosters Club and be used for the Ike Players drama program.

For cost and more details on the Summer Drama Camp, visit bit.ly/ikedramacamp.

