One of the most trusted names in coolers is the subject of a major recall and for a frightening reason too.

Possible crushing and finger amputation!

Over 1 Million Igloo Cooler Recall Notice

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), a recall was issued for Igloo coolers including the 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers on February 13th, 2025.

When I first heard about this, and the reason of the recall, (pinching and possible finger amputation) I assumed it was from the lid, and I thought that was always a hazard.

Anything with a closable lid has that hazard, but no, it is a from a different part of the cooler: the handle!

Igloo Cooler Recall: Hazard

"The tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards." - CPSC.gov

Where Was The Recalled Cooler Sold?

Over 1,100,000 coolers were recalled through out North America. Products were sold at Costco, Target, Dick's and other stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon and Igloocoolers.com among other websites from January 2019 through January 2025.

What To Do With Recalled Cooler?

If you do have one of the recalled coolers, it is advised that you stop using it, and contact Igloo for a replacement handle.

Contact Igloo by phone at 888-943-5182 or email at igloo90qt@sedgwick.com or online at Igloo90qtRecall.ExpertInquiry.com or IglooCoolers.com and click on the "Recall Information."

Igloo Cooler Recalled Model Numbers

There are over 40 different models of coolers that are part of the recall, sold in multiple color combinations. To view the full list, click here.

