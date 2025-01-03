Delicious Idea for Entrepreneurs in Yakima

You never know when inspiration will hit you!

For some people, it's while watching a movie.

For some, it's listening to music or reading a book.

For some, it comes when you're sitting at a traffic light, like a message from the rush hour metro angels.

That is exactly what happened to my wife and me the other night when we were stopped at the intersection of 1st and Washington.

We were both discussing what we wanted to do for dinner and a sign from God, written in powdered Earth, helped us make a decision.

back of cargo truck, with "honk for chimichangas" written in the dirt. tsm/Timmy! loading...

"Honk For Chimichangas!" was the sign from above, written on the back of a Penske truck!

Needless to say, that is what my wife decided to have for dinner, but what does need to be said is I honked so much, and I was never delivered Chimichangas.

This brings me to this idea, which is free for anyone in Yakima.

Think of an ice cream truck, but only for Chimichangas. I've seen that joke done for Tacos, and there are taco trucks around, but I don't usually see them driving around town like an ice cream truck, they're usually stationary.



What I wouldn't give to see a chimichanga truck driving around, playing music like La Cucaracha... well, okay, since that song is about a cockroach that can't walk, probably not that tune, but something fun like that.

Drive around, and if someone honks, you pull over and sell them a chimichanga!

Is it a great idea? Probably not. Is it the best idea about chimichangas written in dirt on the back of a Penske truck that you'll see today? Probably!

If someone does take this entrepreneurial idea and runs with it, Tap the App and let me know. I would love to be a customer!

