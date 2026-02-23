There has been a major recall involving frozen food sold across the United States, including Washington, Oregon, and California.

The Frozen Food Recalled

The United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service as announced that Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., a business established in Portland, Oregon, has recalled over 3.3 million pounds of frozen (not ready-to-eat) products (chicken fried rice) have been recalled due to the risk of glass contamination..

fried rice in a skillet, behind broken glass window. Canva loading...

The products in question were produced between September and November of 2025, with the establishment number P-18356 inside the USDA mark of inspection. Product photos (including best by/best before dates) are below.

The products were “AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHIKEN WITH JAPANESE STYLE FRIED RICE” and “TRADER JOE’S CHICKEN FRIED RICE with stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs”.

USDA.gov USDA.gov loading...

frozen food package USDA.gov loading...

frozen food package USDA.gov loading...

frozen food package USDA.gov loading...

The Reason For The Recall

Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. received four complaints from consumers dealing with glass being found in the product. They alerted the Food Safety and Inspection Services, who spread the word.

As of this writing, there have been no reports of injury due to consumption.

There is a worry that contaminated bags may be stored in consumers’ freezers.

What To Do If You Have A Recalled Bag Of Food

Do not consume the recalled product. You can either safely dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase in order to get a full refund.

If you believe you may have already eaten the recalled food, reach out to your healthcare provider.

For more information on this recall, visit the FSIS.USDA.gov.

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz