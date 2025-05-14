It's the Yakima Valley's favorite time of year, the Fresh Hop Ale Festival Time!

That's right, the Fresh Hop Group is presenting another epic Fresh Hop Ale Festival, sponsored by YCH at Sozo Sports Complex!

Over 60 breweries, wineries, and cideries will be in attendance to pour and serve the suds to the community, along with amazing food vendors and, of course, it wouldn't be a festival without live music, all in celebration of the 22nd Annual Event!

So come and enjoy one of USA Today's 10 best beer festivals in the whole country, the Fresh Hop Ale Festival!

When & Where is The Fresh Hop Ale Festival?

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 5th, with gates opening at 5 pm (VIP entry at 4 pm).

This year, the Fresh Hop Ale Festival is celebrating in a brand new location, State Fair Park! Parking will be $10 per car, but there will also be a Free Shuttle service and drop-off locations (more info on that closer to the event here).

The Reason For The Season: The Fresh Hop Ale Festival's Mission

"The Fresh Hop Ale Festival is a non-profit organization whose goal is to present one of the country's top 10 beer festivals, celebrate the Yakima Valley's hops, and support Yakima County based arts and science organizations."

– FreshHopAleFestival.com

Created back in 2003 by the Allied Arts of Yakima as a fundraiser, it has been a thriving force as a non-profit organization. Funds raised during the festival go right back into the community.

How Do I Get Tickets To The Fresh Hop Ale Festival?

Make sure to get your VIP tickets early, so that you can score all the perks like complimentary food, extra drink tokens, and private bathrooms. You can purchase tickets (with VIP Options) here.

For more information on the event, visit FreshHopAleFestival.com.

Contest Ends Monday, May 26th at 11:59 pm. Winners will be contacted.

