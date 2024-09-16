Okay, so the question: “Is Fred Meyer offering indoor & outdoor restrooms?” is meant to be tongue-in-cheek.

But when I saw these outside, many questions popped into my mind.

The joking one about offering indoor and outdoor was the first question.

I laughed, as did my wife.

Obviously, Freddies is doing some sort of construction. That truth became apparent when we walked inside.

But why can’t the workers just use the standard facilities?

Are they afraid of dirtying up the restrooms with a different kind of dirty (grime from the construction work)?

Fred Meyer store front with outhouses tsm/Timmy! loading...

Is that worse than having the outhouses right by one of the main entrances into the store?

Or do they have too many construction workers, employees, and customers, that they’re afraid of the overflow of people having to use the facilities ALL AT ONCE?

Maybe the construction company just had the package deal; with so much money spent, you get one free port-a-potty?

And, usually, outhouse technology is better than this, but they smelled pretty bad when we walked by them.

I’d hate to buy one of the near-by pumpkins.



Giphy.com

I’m just curious about the rationale behind the thought process for having these outhouses at Fred Meyer.

If only I could have been a fly on the wall during that meeting… but then, most likely, I’d eventually be a fly hanging around the porta potties because, well, ‘When in Rome.’



Giphy.com

If you have any thoughts (serious or silly) Tap The App and let us know!

