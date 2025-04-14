Who hasn’t had a toy from Fisher Price at least once in their lifetime?

From Little People (you know, the ones that are just heads with peg bodies) and all the accessories that they came with to those wooden Pull Toys (I loved my ‘Pull-a-Tune Xylophone), the Chatter Phone, and the list goes on and on.

It was the perfect toy for young ones to help educate and entertain. And for those like me growing up and loving the radio, getting a Fisher-Price Pocket Radio was world-changing!

This particular toy from Fisher-Price might be life-changing, but not in a good way.

Fisher-Price is recalling over 250,000 toys that attach to strollers due to the possibility of little ones choking on the toy.

The 'Fisher-Price Brunch & Go' stroller toys are the subject of the recall because the yok of the egg toy can crack, making small parts that children might end up putting in their mouths.

Especially where the toy is made to resemble food, and how babies do that type of thing, this can be very dangerous.

The recall was launched by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price late last week, with 253,000 toys recalled.

As of this writing, Fisher-Price has received reports of five toys breaking and 2 children putting the pieces into their mouths, but luckily, no injuries have been reported.

The stroller toy was sold nationwide online and at several stores, including Kohl’s, Macy’s, Hobby Lobby, Ross, Nordstrom, Walmart, and many more.

IF YOU’VE PURCHASED RECALL FISHER-PRICE TOY

If you’ve purchased the recalled toy, you are advised to take it away from your little one immediately and keep it away from children.

You can reach out to Mattel’s Recall Website or call 855-853-6224 (Monday – Friday, 9 am – 6 pm Eastern).

