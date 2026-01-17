Do you have what it takes to survive a nuclear bomb? Probably not. What about hunkering down with several people you don't know, and hoping that an irradiated wasteland monster doesn't eat you? That seems more doable, and is the idea behind the upcoming reality competition based on the Fallout series. All that we know is below.

FALLOUT's Ties To Central Washington

The FALLOUT TV show has been a big hit, especially here in Central Washington, since it stars Yakima's own Kyle Maclachlan as Hank, Lucy's mysterious and dangerous father.

With Season 2 of the hit Amazon Prime Video series, FALLOUT, well underway, Amazon is looking to capitalize on its fandom with a new reality show called FALLOUT SHELTER.

“Good morning, prospective Vault Dwellers! In order to best serve you in What Comes Next, we need volunteers for a very real, very scientific opportunity to beta test a better society.” - Fallout X Post

The show promises to be “full of escalating challenges, strategic dilemmas, and moral conundrums.”

There is no word on if having a cousin in the vault will help your chances to survive in the FALLOUT Shelter!

Who in Washington State could survive? You can find out as they are having an open casting call until February 15th, 2026!

Requirements To Be In The Fallout Shelter

You need to be 21 or older.

Valid passport and ability and willingness to travel during the time frame to be determined.

Not a candidate for a public office (currently or intending on being).

Connected with the show or company (based on the discretion of the Producer and Amazon).

If selected, you may be subjected to a background check, a physical, and a psychological exam.

If you match all of these requirements and think you have what it takes to survive in a Fallout Shelter and takeback the wastelands, visit FalloutShelterCasting.com.

If you do get picked, Tap the App and let us know, and we’ll be sure to root you on! And if you haven't watched Fallout Season 2, check out the trailer for it below.

