Book Fair & Vendor Market Hitting Yakima Sunday!

A recent study revealed that Washington and Oregon are two of the top 5 states that are 'chronically connected.'

In other words, we're always online, always looking at a screen, getting bombarded by technology more often than not.

We need to unplug; we need to find a hobby to help us relax and escape the online world.

There's a great opportunity to do just that! A book fair & market this Sunday (9/29)!

The Book Fair & Market is put on by The Traveling Book Bus and Encore Books on Sunday, September 29th, from noon to 4 pm at the Encore Books parking lot (415 W Walnut in Yakima).

Remember the excitement when your school would set up the scholastic book fair inside your gym or library?

You come walking in with $20 from your parents, prepared to grab the latest Goosebumps books, Where's Waldo activity book, and Lamborghini poster!



Relive that excitement as an adult (or bring the family and give them some new memories).

This book Fair is not only special because of the different vendors selling their crafts, there will be several authors in attendance signing their works!

Authors expected to be in attendance:

Ak Ramirez

Whitney Stanfield

Denise Nicole

JC Fuller

Derek Wachter

Jesse Roberts

Ben Mayo

Victor Kusske!

For more information on this fantastic literary event, visit the Facebook Event page, and find your next page-turner and fall in love again with a good book and hobby!



