More and more drivers in Washington are driving with expired tabs on their cars. What are the reasons, and what are the ramifications? We'll discuss these topics and more below.

More and More Driving With Expired Washington Plates

Maybe I'm just noticing it more because I had to recently renew my tabs (which always annoys me), and so it's top of mind.

Driving down Washington Ave. two days ago, I spotted 5 different vehicles with expired tabs. Once you realize the color system, it sticks out like a sore thumb. My wife and I started seeing so many that it became a "Slug Bug" type travel game.

car with expired tabs, red tsm/Timmy! loading...

But why so many? I have some thoughts.

Why So Many Washington Drivers have Expired vehicle Tabs

I break the why down into 3 major reasons.

1: Unreasonable Government Action

Yes, the money we pay in car tabs helps our roads and our state, but looking at how well the government handles money, I'm not impressed.

Plus, how many ways can you tax the same thing... Driving!

Taxes when you buy the car, taxes when you gas up the car, taxes on insurance to drive the car, taxes on your driver's license every time you renew, taxes on all the parts to keep the car driving, but that's not enough, let's tax it once a year just because.

READ MORE: The Most Dangerous Truck Stops in the Pacific Northwest

Then, when we do go to pay the taxes, they guilt-trip us with the park donation. No, sorry, it seems like the parks are closed or shut down every time I can go or require a Discover Pass, so I'll keep my donation.

Here's an idea, use some of the money from the tabs for the parks, like any extra after the original $30 tabs that the public voted for that the government decided they didn't like with Initiative 976. (Yeah, I still remember).



Giphy.com

2: Car Tabs Are Too Expensive

The reason given as to why a $30 cap on car tabs is not feasible is that vehicles are judged on a variety of factors (weight, size, make, model, etc.). All these factors can make the tabs pretty expensive, even for the smallest car.

Add to that people losing jobs, the cost of EVERYTHING increasing, who has money for tabs?



Giphy.com

3: Forgetful or Lazy

Like I said, I just paid mine... the day it was set to expire, that's because I fell into this 3rd reason. I was forgetful, then lazy.

Penalty For Driving With Expired Tabs In Washington

If you're pulled over for expired tabs, you could receive a ticket for the amount of roughly $145 to $237, depending on how expired the tabs are.

What can really ding you is the 'court fees' turning that $145 ticket into an over $300 fine when it's all said and done.



Giphy.com

Get our free mobile app

With all that being said, check your back license plate. If you are pulled over, be respectful, and be safe out there. So far, I'm good until September!

back of car tsm/Timmy! loading...

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff