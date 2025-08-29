Do you or someone you know need a job? How about a career? Maybe you’re sick of what you’ve been doing and are ready for a change? Ready for a new opportunity?

Maybe a disability is preventing you from getting back into the workplace? Well, get ready for the Yakima EmployAbility Career Fair coming soon!

The first ever EmployAbility Career Fair is coming to the Yakima Convention Center and is looks to help people not only network with others in similar career interests, but also help people with job opportunities in the Yakima Valley and beyond.

man in green shirt, missing one leg, on crutches holding a paper bag, on a sidewalk. Grab via Unsplash loading...

“This is our first-ever EmployAbility Career Fair, designed to showcase and connect job seekers with disabilities to businesses that value diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Come share what skills you can bring to the business.” - City of Yakima Facebook Page.



Yakima’s EmployAbility Career Fair Event Details

This free event is open to the public on Thursday, September 4th, from 11 am to 2 pm, with a special time dedicated to people with disabilities from 10 am to 11 am.

Show up to the Yakima Convention Center at 10 North 8th Street in Yakima, Washington, ready to look for a new career path.

It is advised to pre-register by clicking this link https://forms.office.com/g/39VdMGXwx6

room with people, lady has microphone Small Giant via Unsplash loading...

Big thanks to the Washington State Department of Services for the Blind, DSHS Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, People For People, and WorkSource.

