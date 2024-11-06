There are many reasons why we drink.

Socially, to celebrate, to forget, boredom, de-stress, habit, etc.

Some reasons are better than others.

Enjoying a fun night with friends, partying, and having a good time.

Remembering a loved one and tipping one back in their honor.

Celebrating or mourning your country after election results.

man drinking a beer holding out his keys. Background are maps of washington and oregon. Canva loading...

As long as you're doing it responsibly and not letting it dominate and potentially ruin your life (through choices and health), there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to have a drink (legally).

Heck, there are new studies that show animals are getting tipsy more often than originally thought. If it's good enough for the animal kingdom, it's good enough for us!

On the grand scale, who drinks the most in the United States? According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, over 17 billion gallons of beer, spirits, and wine were drunk in 2019. So, which state is the top drinker?



Giphy.com

If you said Texas and Florida, you would be wrong.

I know! I was surprised, too!

Thanks to WiseVoter.com, we know that the top consuming state is New Hampshire, followed by Vermont and Montana.

Paws & Pints? Animal Kingdom May Enjoy Booze More Than Thought!

I thought that after Texas and Florida (based on televised behavior over the years), the next would be Nevada. They did rank at number 5, only to be outdone by North Dakota at number 4.

Now that we know the top 5, how drunk are we in the Pacific Northwest?

bucket of beers on a river front mountains in background Canva loading...

Washington is ranked at #42. In other words, the Evergreen State as a whole is not that big of a drinker, but according to the stats, we do love our wine though!

Oregon ranked in the upper half of the United States of Partiers at #18.

And if you think Washington is a wet blanket when it comes to alcohol consumption, head to Idaho if you're not interested in blacking out; Idaho ranked at #49.



Giphy.com

Which state drinks the least? Utah takes that prize!

If you are a drinker, you now know where your state ranks, but most importantly, be responsible. It is not just your life that is being affected.

For the full breakdown of this study, visit WiseVoter.com.

