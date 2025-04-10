Yakima Peeps Get A New Type Of Peep For Easter!

With Easter right around the corner, there are so many new treats and snacks that are being dropped out. Usually, unless it is something that I find groundbreaking, especially with Candy, I just pass it by.

Especially with Peeps. You've tasted one; you've pretty much tasted them all.

Then my wife pointed out this special Dr. Pepper flavored Peeps, and I was all in. Dr. Pepper is my favorite soft drink, and even though I don't care for peeps, I picked up a pack.

I'm sure these are for a limited time, with it being Easter and all, so if I didn't get these to try, I may never get a chance again, so let's do it!

As always, this isn't a paid advertisement for these treats, soda, or anything. I'm not being paid for or against this review. I'm just a guy who enjoys trying things like these (most of the time) and writing what I think about it.

Like with all my 'Timmy Tries' reviews, thank you for reading, but be your own decision-maker and try it for yourself.

Like I mentioned above, I'm not the biggest Peeps fan. I blame that because when I did improve comedy with Manic Thunder, we had a game called "MANIC MARSHMALLOWS" where we would do a scene, and every time we would get a laugh, we had to put a marshmallow in our mouths and not eat it, but continue talking and doing the scene.

I've never looked at marshmallows the same. In fact, I think this is the first marshmallow I've eaten in close to 5 years.

That being said, a Dr. Pepper flavored marshmallow, I was excited, then kind of bummed.

It didn't really have a Dr. Pepper taste that I expected. It smelled vaguely like it, but not really. It had the kind of cola taste you'd get from eating cola gummy candy, but still the marshmallow taste and texture.

The really interesting thing about these is that I took them to my dad's house for him and my brother to help me taste test and review (their opinions below). While I drove back home, they sat in the sun and slightly warmed up.

I had another one with my wife (her review below as well) after it was slightly warmed, and it tasted great, much better than slightly chilled! I got the Dr. Pepper flavor and it mixed well with marshmallow.

It's not so warm that it's melted, but sitting in the sun on a car seat for 20 minutes warm.

The 2nd and 2.5 opinions come from my dad and brother. My dad said it tasted good, and he liked it. But he declined a 2nd one, so he could have just been nice.

My brother, who doesn't really eat sweets, liked it and had a 2nd, but not a 3rd. He said it tasted more like a Root Beer crème soda, which makes sense with marshmallow and cream and the slight soda taste.

They did not get to try them slightly warm.

My wife, who is NOT a fan of Dr. Pepper, didn't want to try one, but thanks to peer pressure, she had one. She tasted Dr. Pepper, and as much as she loves peeps, she didn't like it. Her love of Peeps was no match for her dislike of Dr. Pepper.

