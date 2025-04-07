I once read a meme that spoke so much truth to me, it made me pretty sad and made me take a closer look at the relationship with my dog.

The meme talked about how we (humans) have TV, video games, movies, books, comics, art, OUR PHONES, for entertainment. So many things at our literal finger tips to occupy and bring us joy.

Our pets, have us.

My little dog has my wife and I for everything. To make sure he's fed, entertained, and taken care of.

When you see a recall on something like this, it really gets to you. A recall that affects treats for your pet; treats that you give to them to let them know that you care, a treat that might harm them is jaw dropping.

But sadly, it happens.

PET FOOD TREAT RECALL INFORMATION:

At the beginning of April, Supercan Bulk Of Miami, Florida announced a recall of it’s Supercan Pig Ear Slivers (Thick Cut Piggy Ear Slices) pet treats due to Salmonella contamination.

The treats in question were sold in 500 piece, 15.9 oz bags, with an expiration date of November 9th, 2026th.

The discovery of contamination was discovered when the treats were tested by the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

“The recalled lot of Supercan Pig Ear Sliver pet treats was distributed between 04/11/2024 in North 40 store located in Washington State.” – FDA.gov.

Luckily, as of this writing, no illness (pet or human) has been reported.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE RECALLED PET TREATS:

If you have the dog treats in question, keep the food away from children, pets, and other wildlife. You can return the recalled product to the place of purchase or destroy it. DO NOT SELL or donate it.

Clean and sanitize any areas that the treats may have come into contact with, including pet bowls, cups, and storage containers.

Visit FDA.gov for more information on this recall, and for a refund, you can call 689-808-5419 (Monday – Friday 8 am – 5 pm ET).

