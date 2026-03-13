Camping season will be here before we know it, and that means you might want to start planning your summer adventures. You might want to plan a trip to visit some different Washington rivers. Lucky for you, we have the 3 deepest for you below.

Fear Of The Unknown Water

I’ve written in the past about the 3 Deepest Lakes in Washington, and for me, doing the research and watching videos of those 3 lakes, in a way, helped me face my fears.

river, rocks, trees. Jael Coon via Unsplash loading...

I’ve had a fear of water, and I don’t mean like swimming pools or baths, but definitely giant bodies of water. Lakes, oceans, etc. I blame the movies like The Abyss, Piranha 3-D, and JAWS for my fear.



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But when it comes to the deeper bodies of water, that brings a whole extra fear, just because you can’t see what’s down there, and the bigger the area, the bigger the thing that could eat your toes or touch your leg (yes, I’ve been scared by seaweed).

What Can Make Washington Rivers Scarier & More Beautiful

But rivers have a whole new element to them… the water flow and rush of the current. Deep water + movement = something that may be scary for me, but beautiful to many others here in Washington.

Check out this list of the deepest rivers in the Evergreen State.

READ MORE:Look Inside The Sunken SUV In The Yakima River!

The Mystery of the 5 Deepest Rivers in Washington State Here are the five deepest rivers in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

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Which of these places are you planning on taking a trip to this Summer? Will you plan on going for a swim or just cruise along in a boat? Tap the App and let us know your plans, and most importantly, have fun and be safe out on the water.