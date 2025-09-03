As we’ve experienced in past years, September is an incredibly busy month in the Yakima Valley, with a variety of events including community fairs, vendor events, fundraisers, craft fairs, and bazaars. There is a lot of stuff happening in the valley.

We’ve scoured social media to find as many events in September as we could, and have them listed below.

(NOTE: We at Townsquare Media are not responsible for any of these events, and all the information is subject to change.)

hand holding a washington glittery craft magnet. tsm/Timmy! loading...

Yakima Valley Events: September 1st - 7th

9/2 – Fall Market @ Casino Caribbean (1901 Boggess Lane, Yakima) 3pm – 7pm

9/5 & 9/6 - Naches Sportsman’s Days 2025 @ Depot Park in Naches

Yakima Valley Events: September 8th - 14th

9/9 – Fall Market @ Casino Caribbean (1901 Boggess Lane, Yakima) 3pm – 7pm

9/12 & 9/13 - Zillah Chamber Fall No Rhyme Or Reason Country Market @ Stewart Park in Zillah 10am – 4pm

TSM Tim Hubert TSM Tim Hubert loading...

9/13 – Collector’s Vendor Fair – Between Bestway Pawn & Yakima Maker Space (1st Ave) 10am – 4pm.

9/13 - Second Saturday Arts & Crafts Market @ Glenwood Square (5110 Tieton Drive, Yakima) 10am – 3pm

9/13 – The Market @ Meadowbrook (7200 W. Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima) 10am – 4pm

9/13 – Suds Against Suicide @ The Chainsaw Cat (509 W Yakima Ave.) 12pm – 7pm

Yakima Valley Events: September 15th - 21st

9/16 – Fall Market @ Casino Caribbean (1901 Boggess Lane, Yakima) 3pm – 7pm

9/19 – 9/28 - Central Washington State Fair @ State Fair Park

9/20 – Fall Backyard Market @ 44th Ave & Tieton Dr. 9am – 2pm.

Yakima Valley Events: September 22nd - 30th

9/23 – Fall Market @ Casino Caribbean (1901 Boggess Lane, Yakima) 3pm – 7pm

person behind a table, with books. tsm/Timmy! loading...

9/28 – Author Fair & Market @ Encore Books (12 pm to 4 pm)

9/30 – Fall Market @ Casino Caribbean (1901 Boggess Lane, Yakima) 3pm – 7pm

If you know of an event that we missed, Tap the App and let us know, and we’ll get it added to ours!

Get our free mobile app

person behind a table, with books. tsm/Timmy! loading...

Obsessed! 11 Must-Try DIYs Taking Over Washington State Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby