September Vendor Events in the Yakima Valley 2025
As we’ve experienced in past years, September is an incredibly busy month in the Yakima Valley, with a variety of events including community fairs, vendor events, fundraisers, craft fairs, and bazaars. There is a lot of stuff happening in the valley.
We’ve scoured social media to find as many events in September as we could, and have them listed below.
(NOTE: We at Townsquare Media are not responsible for any of these events, and all the information is subject to change.)
Yakima Valley Events: September 1st - 7th
9/2 – Fall Market @ Casino Caribbean (1901 Boggess Lane, Yakima) 3pm – 7pm
9/5 & 9/6 - Naches Sportsman’s Days 2025 @ Depot Park in Naches
Yakima Valley Events: September 8th - 14th
9/9 – Fall Market @ Casino Caribbean (1901 Boggess Lane, Yakima) 3pm – 7pm
9/12 & 9/13 - Zillah Chamber Fall No Rhyme Or Reason Country Market @ Stewart Park in Zillah 10am – 4pm
9/13 – Collector’s Vendor Fair – Between Bestway Pawn & Yakima Maker Space (1st Ave) 10am – 4pm.
9/13 - Second Saturday Arts & Crafts Market @ Glenwood Square (5110 Tieton Drive, Yakima) 10am – 3pm
9/13 – The Market @ Meadowbrook (7200 W. Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima) 10am – 4pm
9/13 – Suds Against Suicide @ The Chainsaw Cat (509 W Yakima Ave.) 12pm – 7pm
Yakima Valley Events: September 15th - 21st
9/16 – Fall Market @ Casino Caribbean (1901 Boggess Lane, Yakima) 3pm – 7pm
9/19 – 9/28 - Central Washington State Fair @ State Fair Park
9/20 – Fall Backyard Market @ 44th Ave & Tieton Dr. 9am – 2pm.
Yakima Valley Events: September 22nd - 30th
9/23 – Fall Market @ Casino Caribbean (1901 Boggess Lane, Yakima) 3pm – 7pm
9/28 – Author Fair & Market @ Encore Books (12 pm to 4 pm)
9/30 – Fall Market @ Casino Caribbean (1901 Boggess Lane, Yakima) 3pm – 7pm
If you know of an event that we missed, Tap the App and let us know, and we’ll get it added to ours!
