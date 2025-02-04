Cooper Kupp Fans Decide: Is It Time to Dump Your LA RAMS Gear?

So you have your favorite team and your favorite player!

Odds are that player OR team is not playing in the big game, so you'll cry internally.

Then you find out your hometown hero is facing the unknown.

You get mad, you rage (hopefully peacefully), then you realize there is nothing you can do but accept what will come, and hopefully, your hero's fate will be a good one, kind to them and to all the adoring fans like yourself.

These were my thoughts when news broke that Yakima's very own Cooper Kupp may be traded by the LA Rams.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images loading...

According to Kupp, via his social media, the Rams "will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships." (Read full post below)

They want to get rid of the Super Bowl 56 MVP?!?!?

Well, you know what, if they don't want him, they don't deserve him! (Weirdly, that's pretty much the same thing my mother told me when I was dumped by a girl).

Los Angeles Rams v New England Patriots Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images loading...

Now, there are many in central Washington who are now Rams fans all because of Kupp, but if what is expected to happen… HAPPENS, what will we fans do?

I'm not worried about Cooper; he's young, smart, and hopefully had a good financial advisor. But what about us fans?

What about all the RAMS stuff we've bought over the years? What do we do with that?

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images loading...

Keep it and love the memories and championships we've shared?

Sell it on eBay, maybe recoup the Kupp money we spent on the Rams gear?

Donate it to the less fortunate, like Kansas City fans?

Have a big old-fashioned burning?

Take the poll below or Tap the App and let us know what you would do with your Rams swag.

Get our free mobile app

Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images loading...

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta