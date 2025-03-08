Are Washington Scams Getting Too Complicated?

People who con and scam others are a select group of scum.

The lowest of the low! Preying on the vulnerable in order to make a quick buck and steal money or information from someone just doing what they think is best or even helpful.

Then I get a scam in the form of this text, which is so complicated that it boggles my mind if people actually fall for it.

To me, it seems so elaborate with too many steps I'd probably screw it up way before the hacker was able to get any money out of me.

I received a text yesterday that reads:

The Toll Roads Notice of Toll Evasion: You have an unpaid toll bill on your account. To avoid late fees, pay within 12 hours or the late fees will be increased and reported to the DMV.

Then I'm given a weird website URL, but it isn't set up for me to simply click on it. Luckily, I'm given proper instructions on what to do!

Please reply Y, then exit the text message and open it again to activate the link, or copy the link to your Safari browser and open it.

Then, the scammy Scammer McScammerton wishes me a great day.

Things That Look Like A Scam In This Text

So, let's look at a few things that are wrong:

I've driven NOWHERE that has tolls.

A company called "The Toll Roads Notice of Toll Evasion" sounds as good as the joke "The Redundancy Department of Redundancy".

A threat to pay!

An immediate time frame to pay.

If you don't pay, you'll be reported to the DMV.

An official company would have put "Department Of Motor Vehicles," and the last time I checked, they're not even the ones who take money from you; that's more of a Department of Licensing thing... or DOL for the scammers that like abbreviations (thank you WSDOT website).



The really sad part is that this must have worked at least once because I doubt I was the Guinea pig for the scammer to test it on.

Worried About A Text Scam? Here's Some Tips.

If you get a text or an email saying you owe money and you have to pay right away, or else, odds are it's a scam.

If you are unsure, contact the company, but look up their number, don't use the link or phone number they give you.

And if you are really unsure and worried, talk to a friend or the authorities.

